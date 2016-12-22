Make Myself at Home: Perfect Park-Like Home on East Pepper Lane

Address: 1401 East Pepper Lane

Status: On the market

Price: $4,450,000

I’ll admit it. Sometimes multimillion-dollar homes scare me a little bit, in the same way that sitting down to an über-gourmet meal with mysterious utensils and unfamiliar ingredients can slide me slightly out of my comfort zone. (Do I sip it? Or dip my bread in it?) There are some occasions when I pull up to a ritzy address, walk up to what I hope is the front door, and step into a building that feels more like a museum than a home sweet home. I can appreciate the finer things in life, but for me, a home has to be relaxed enough that you don’t have to tiptoe. This was going through my mind as I drove toward a particular Montecito address last week, unsure of what awaited me.

I was delighted to discover that 1401 East Pepper Lane in Montecito is not one of those museum-like abodes. As soon as I walked through the front gate, I knew that this house was about to capture my heart. It’s a farmhouse, built in the late 1800s, with a main house and a separate cottage facing each other across a wide, grassy front-entry area. A huge California redwood tree, surrounded by clumps of puffy pampas grass, sits between the two houses, just begging to be climbed. Gravel paths meander between and around both buildings. There’s just enough space and distance that grandma could live quite contentedly in her dower cottage yet walk up the path to visit as often as she pleased.