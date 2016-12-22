SBIFF to Honor Affleck, Williams, and Huppert

Since the film Manchester by the Sea hit theaters, the Internet has been on fire with peoples’ rave reviews for the haunting drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams. Fortunately, the folks at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) already knew the Kenneth Lonergan–directed film was special, and so they selected Affleck and Williams as the 2017 Cinema Vanguard Award recipients.

The Cinema Vanguard Award was created to draw attention to actors who have taken the road less traveled artistically and, as such, have made an unmistakable impact on contemporary cinema. “Throughout their respective careers, [Affleck] and [Williams] have impressed audiences with distinct, personal roles, and we are excited to … honor their sublime performances in Manchester by the Sea,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. Affleck and Williams will receive their awards on Sunday, February 5, at the Arlington Theatre.

As its name implies, the S.B. International Film Festival casts its net beyond Hollywood when looking for excellent work being done in cinema. This year, French acting legend Isabelle Huppert has caught the attention of critics and audiences alike for her lead role in Dutch director Paul Verhoeven’s psychological thriller, Elle. Her impressive turn didn’t go unnoticed by the SBIFF, and Huppert has been named the 2017 Montecito Award honoree. “She’s one of the greatest actors ever, and her legacy to cinema is unparalleled,” said Durling. “She elevates any work — she’s elevated cinema. It’s overdue to celebrate this giant.” Huppert will receive her award on Wednesday, February 8, at the Arlington Theatre.

For more information, see sbiff.org.