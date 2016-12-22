volume 31, number 571, Dec. 22-29, 2016

Capturing Stardust: James Studarus Hunts for the Northern Lights
ON THE COVER: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, 11:40 p.m., September 28. Photo by James Studarus.
Capturing Stardust: James Studarus Hunts for the Northern Lights
ON THE COVER: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, 11:40 p.m., September 28. Photo by James Studarus.
Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.