From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock

“Last summer, as I was raising finishing funds for my film on 1970s Native activism, the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy burst onto the scene, igniting Indian Country like nothing I’d ever seen,” said Kevin McKiernan (left). Visiting Standing Rock then (and again this month with Yurok tribal member Willard Carlson, right), McKiernan was struck by the similarities to the 1973 Wounded Knee uprising, which he covered for NPR: “As a young Lakota told me, ‘Standing Rock is our Wounded Knee.’” McKiernan’s new film is 80 percent complete. Anyone able to donate is asked to do so via his tax-deductible sponsor, San Francisco Film Society/FSP 1359 (39 Mesa St., Ste. 110, S.F., 94129-1025), or at tinyurl.com/mckiernan-film.