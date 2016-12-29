It’s a Snap

So much of Indy Photo Editor Paul Wellman’s sense of timing comes across in the images featured in our roundup of the year’s notable moments. What the viewer feels, on the other hand, is what his subjects — and colleagues — all know so well: Paul’s talent for evoking a smile and capturing it in a relaxed flash. When asked for shooting advice, Wellman said, “It’s equal parts having a camera on you — including phone cameras — being there, luck, and practice.” From kids to cops and from on the street to on the stump, the images in this week’s cover story show how the year unfolded through our photographer’s lens.