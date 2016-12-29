Make Myself at Home: Memories on the Mesa

The bedrooms and bathrooms are laid out on the left side of the house. All are light and bright, with hardwood floors and plentiful windows to let the sun stream in. One bedroom has a separate outside entrance onto the side of the house and an en-suite bathroom, either making it ideal as the master bedroom or offering more privacy for grandma or an older child — or even as a rental.

One of the other bedrooms has a sliding glass door accessing the backyard. I felt I had toured most of the house, so I rewarded myself by stepping outside to explore the backyard. I realized with a jolt of déjà vu that the yard — with its covered patio; beautiful, big tree on one side; and sloping hill of ice plant behind — was laid out exactly like the house in which I had grown up. For most adults, the ice plant is an appealing, easy-care way to cover the hill and separate the property from the neighbors above. But for my sisters and me, many years ago, our ice-plant hill had been a place of adventure. We hunkered on the hill for hours, playing Harriet the Spy and other games, gazing down on the goings-on in our yard and the whole street.

I left 1295 Kenwood with a whole different set of memories than I had expected floating through my head, hoping that someone with enough time and imagination to enjoy every corner of this tranquil home will find it and embrace it as their own.

1295 Kenwood Road is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Christopher Hunt of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Christopher at (805) 453-3407 or chris.hunt@villagesite.com.