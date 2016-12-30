National Park Summer Job Applications Now Accepted

About 500 seasonal jobs are open at USAjobs.gov for California’s National Parks system. The application window is closing soon however, and anyone interested in jobs that vary from entrance station fee collectors to drivers and backcountry rangers, should check the site today. Enter “National Park Service” as the keywords and “California” as the location.

Iconic parks like Yosemite have summer openings, and the Channel Islands National Park has about 20, said Yvonne Menard, a spokesperson for the park service in Ventura. She encouraged contacting the specific park to learn more about the job and also recommended that prospective employees create a profile on the USAjobs.gov website in advance to save time when the hiring process begins.