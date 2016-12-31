Man Drives Off Stearns Wharf

A driver reportedly hit the gas instead of the brake on Stearns Wharf Friday afternoon, propelling his rented Volkswagen Jetta off the east-side of the wharf and into the sea. Though the airbag burst open, causing minor cuts and bruises, the man escaped the car, swam to a ladder, and climbed back up to the wharf, according to city firefighters.

Numerous Harbor Patrol, police, fire, and waterfront vehicles and personnel responded to the accident, which occurred close to 2 p.m. The vehicle ran over a curb barrier, but the wharf was not damaged.