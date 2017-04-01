Maritime Museum Gifted $100K by Brooks

Underwater photographer Ernest H. Brooks Jr. has donated $100,000 to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), which will use the funds toward state-of-the-art exhibit lighting throughout its home at the Naval Reserve Center. Brooks is part of SBMM’s Flagship Society, whose 21 members “have designated the museum in their planned giving,” according to a statement. Last year, Brooks, whose father founded the now-closed Brooks Institute of Photography in 1945, donated its 10-acre Jefferson Campus and schoolhouse to Santa Barbara Middle School.