Tulare Is Sorry About Nunes

April Fools!

More the brainchild of Frank Coffey and Ray Dougela — the paired halves of eTruePolitics.com — than the city fathers in Tulare, California, the plaque nonetheless says it all for many Californians.

“Transparently, Devin Nunes is an ethical disgrace,” said Coffey, editor in chief of the online site that he started with graphic artist Dougela in Venice, California. “We use our rage and turn it into laughs, which keeps us sane.”

Their target tends to be U.S. politics, which currently is supplying them with ample material, though they don’t restrict themselves to D.C.“We’re equal opportunity when we see stupidity,” Coffey insisted. “We’ll skewer it wherever it occurs. Right now, there’s more than we’ve ever seen in our lives.”

But it wasn’t always all politics, all the time. “One gray Saturday morning before current events consumed our lives, eTruePolitics journeyed to Santa Barbara for a day of whale watching,” Coffey recalled, wistfully. “Ray and his editor/writer bride, Tracy, shipped out. I, a prudent man, stayed ashore. On State Street. No whales were seen, all 40 passengers on the boat were seasick. My Santa Barbara black cod was awesome.”

But, why Nunes? Why Tulare? “Ray Dougela and I were raging, a daily occurrence,” Coffey said. “We found ourselves wondering how the good citizens of Tulare, California, might be feeling about their idiot son? And, so ‘Tulare, CA, Apologizes for Devin Nunes … ’”

Take heed, children.