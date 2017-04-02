Bus Schedule Changes Coming Up

Santa Barbara’s bus systems will be altering some routes and is holding meetings in advance to discuss them with the public. The changes are partly the result of funding losses and also because ridership continues to fall, as it has across the nation, said Hillary Blackerby, spokesperson for Metropolitan Transit District (MTD). Five meetings take place April 4-13 in all South County cities and Isla Vista. See sbmtd.gov for details.

For several lines that run between Goleta, UCSB, and Santa Barbara — lines 6, 11, 12x, 15x, 23, 24x, 25 — traffic is causing difficulties keeping to the schedule. The Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) is considering some adjustments, such as moving the express lines 12x and 24x to 35-minute intervals instead of the current 30. For the SBCC/UCSB runs on Line 15x, frequency will increase as much as every six minutes and additional trips will be added.

The existing Carpinteria runs — lines 20 and 21x — face similar traffic tangles, but new service is being contemplated. The work on the Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass overpasses has Caltrans working with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and the bus company to reduce car traffic through the area. MTD may add two morning trips to employment centers in Goleta as well as two trips back to Carp during the evening commute.

Lines 1 and 2, which serve Santa Barbara’s west and east sides, have lost the grant funding that allowed an every-10-minute schedule. They are likely to return to an every-15-minute schedule.

Bus riders are invited to attend the meetings, listed below, or to send comments to MTD via email to info@sbmtd.gov. More information can be had by calling (805) 963-3364, ext. 555, or checking sbmtd.gov online.

Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.; Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 1; 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m.; Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara

Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Carpinteria Library Multipurpose Room; 5141 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria

Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m.; Isla Vista Community Room; 970 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista

Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m.; MTD Administrative Office; 550 Olive Street, Santa Barbara