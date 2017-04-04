Burglary Suspects ID’d as Part of ‘Rainbow Crew’

The high-speed chase that ended at Gaviota Tunnel last Tuesday had its roots back on March 1. The suspects in the chase were part of what’s called the “Rainbow Crew,” known to steal merchandise up and down California as well as out of state. They’d been identified in thefts in Thousand Oaks on March 1, and when they returned to stores on the 300 block of West Hillcrest Drive on the 28th, retailers called Thousand Oaks Police. They received the name ‘Rainbow Girls’ initially, according to San Francisco media, because the all-women gang sported multi-colored hair.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the car, which is when the hour-long chase began in Camarillo at Flynn Road, the suspects’ Honda Civic traveling at times at speeds of 120 mph. It was followed by a Ventura County Sheriff’s helicopter before being stopped in Gaviota around noon, with two tires blown by spike strips placed by CHP.

The Rainbow Crew is believed to have stolen more than $100,000 in merchandise in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and more than a million dollars’ worth through the state. The four booked into Ventura County Jail are Kyrie Grayson, 24, Shakia Vanderbilt, 23, and Precious Pittman, 23, all of San Francisco, and Damon Hooker, 22, of Union City.

When stopped, their car contained $15,000 worth of property allegedly taken from a Los Angeles burglary that day. Grayson and Pittman were also identified as having taken part in the March 1 burglaries, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant Peter Frank. The four are each being held on $250,000 bail pending trial.