The Danish National Symphony Orchestra paid the Granada a visit last Tuesday and proved its motto, “The best — only the best,” quite fitting for the institution’s musical expertise. The evening featured Carl Nielsen’s theatrical Helios Overture, highly evocative of a Mediterranean sunrise, introduced with a gentle melody from the strings that builds in volume until the trumpets sound in a celebratory fashion, followed by the rest of the winds to produce a magnificent composition.

The second piece, Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder, highlighted renowned soprano Deborah Voigt in an alluring interaction with the symphony. Well executed and balanced in terms of instrumentation and vocals, Voigt sings with absolute honesty and brought Wagner’s orchestration to life.

By Courtesy Photo