Another Huge Tax

Not again. California, the highest taxed state in the nation, is about to pay even more in taxes. Governor Jerry Brown won the support of Democrats to push through a transportation bill funded by raising gas taxes and Department of Motor Vehicles usage fees. According to the Sacramento Bee, Brown revealed California’s roads are in poor shape, and he wants a $5.2 billion road funding package. His plan would hike the state’s gas tax (by 12 cents) and set up a “user fee” based on a sliding scale tied to the vehicle’s value.

Once again, Californians are getting screwed. How can we trust our politicians? They have diverted money for infrastructure to general funds, used tax-money for free college for illegal aliens, wasted money on a high speed train that no one wanted, and increased pensions for public unions.

Nobody is looking out for “we the people.”