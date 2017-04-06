The Triple Play @ East Beach Tacos

First, the bad news: You no longer get a free token to hit balls at the adjacent batting cages when you order The Triple Play, a trio of your-choice tacos at East Beach Tacos on Milpas Street.

The good news? The inventively crafted tacos are still some of the best in town, from the “Bánh Mì,” with pulled pork, cabbage, pickled daikon, jalapeño, and hoisin aioli, to the “Gangnam Style,” with Korean short rib, spicy chili vinegar, and green onion. Finish off the trio with one of the fish options, such as the tempura shrimp or the battered cod or the ahi poke, and wash it down with Cabotella Blonde Ale, a craft brew from Baja Brewing Company.

With your stomach sated, work off the lunch by popping a couple of bucks down at the batting cage booth and taking a few dozen pitches in the cage. With a range of speeds and both hard balls and softballs available, it’s solid fun for all ages — both my 4-year-old daughter and sixty-something mom cracked away, after my 7-year-old and I tamed the higher speeds.

Better yet? Spend an hour swinging, and go back for more tacos.

226 S. Milpas St.; (805) 770-2761; eastbeachtacos.com