Spring and Pet Safety

Spring is officially here. With the change in season, our thoughts turn to Easter celebrations, Spring cleaning and home improvements. But before you begin tackling your list, if you have pets you’ll want to take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

Make sure your pet is current on vaccines.

Springtime means more trips to the dog park and more interactions with other pets. Now is a good time to make sure your pet is up to date on its vaccinations. Spending more time outdoors also means more opportunities for pets to wander off. Be sure your pet has proper and current identification on at all times. Microchipping is also a great way to make sure your pet can be identified should its collar and tag accidentally fall off.

Protect your pet from pests.

Warmer weather means more fleas and ticks to battle. Make sure your pet is protected against these pests. Talk to your veterinarian about different preventatives.

Check for intestinal parasites.

Although intestinal parasites are always a threat, they are more prevalent in warmer climates. Check with your veterinarian to see if your dog or cat is already protected or if it needs additional stool checks or de-wormers.



Make an appointment with a groomer

Warmer temperatures can lead to more shedding. Grooming can be done at home or by a professional groomer. If you decide to groom your pet at home, there are great de-shedding tools that can help loosen and remove excess hair. I have even used a de-shedding tool on my cats!

Lookout for birds

Springtime means more birds and their hatchlings. Outdoor cats pose a serious threat to these songbirds. If you allow your cat to go outdoors, fasten a bell to your cat’s collar to alarm birds before it’s too late. It sounds simple, but making sure your cat is well fed will reduce the urge for your cat to hunt.

Easter treats and decorations

Easter lilies can be harmful to pets if ingested. Candy from Easter baskets, especially chocolate, can also be harmful to pets. Be sure to keep both lilies and candy away from your pet’s reach. Be mindful if you have a pet that likes to chew and you have colorful Easter grass as a decoration. Easter grass can lead to an obstructed digestive tract and cause severe vomiting and dehydration.



spring cleaning

Before you start scrubbing baseboards and washing windows, be aware that almost all cleaning products, even natural ones, can be toxic to pets. The key to using them safely is to read and follow label directions for proper use and storage. It’s also a good idea to open windows to air out your house while cleaning.

Home Improvements

Paints and solvents can be toxic to your pets and cause severe irritation or chemical burns. Its best to confine your pet to a pet-friendly room during improvements.

Keep fertilizers stored safely

Fertilizers and insecticides can be dangerous if pets ingest them. Always store these products out of reach from your pets.



If your pet has an accidental poisoning, the Pet Poison Helpline is a service available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. Pet Poison Helpline experts can provide treatment advice for poisoning cases in all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species. Be aware that the Pet Poison Helpline may charge a fee. The Pet Poison Helpline is available in the U.S. and Canada by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information can be found online at Pet Poison.

Keeping a few safety tips in mind, you and your pet can have a happy, healthy Spring and Easter season!