Kathy Griffin Kills at the Granada

A photo and video montage of Kathy Griffin’s life screened to Adele’s “Hello” served as introduction to the comedian’s performance at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, April 1. The Emmy-winner bounded onstage with infectious energy that didn’t let up the entire show. “Are you ready to talk some serious shit about everybody?” she asked the audience, which roared in affirmation.

For the next two and half hours, Griffin shared hilarious observations and personal experiences. She spoke of her 96-year-old mother, Maggie, a fan favorite (“She didn’t come tonight because she didn’t want to get the shits”); of her encounters throughout the years with the “current and soon-to-be-impeached precedent [sic]” Donald Trump; a Thanksgiving spent with Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue that ended in sharing an Uber with Gloria Steinem; and living next door to “Kartrashians” Kim and Kanye, who are “great neighbors” just “stupid and materialistic.”

Griffin ended the evening with a story about her New Year’s Eve party that went to hell after Andy Dick, her former costar on Suddenly Susan, arrived three sheets to the wind and with a questionable date that had the crowd howling with laughter. After a moment of audience appreciation, Griffin bid adieu to a heartfelt standing ovation.