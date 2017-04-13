Michael Towbes Has Died

One of the giants in Santa Barbara real estate — Michael Towbes — died this morning, the Pacific Coast Business Times reported. Whether you were a bank customer, home buyer, renter, or a member of the arts, education, and medical community he supported through his philanthropy, Michael Towbes affected many lives in Santa Barbara.

Paul Wellman

Towbes was the sole stockholder of Montecito Bank & Trust, a bank he founded in 1975 as the Bank of Montecito, anchored by a graceful stone-and-concrete building at the corner of State and Carrillo streets. A Princeton- and MIT-educated structural engineer, Towbes came to the West Coast to work at Point Mugu, and remained after marrying his late wife Gail Towbes. His development company, The Towbes Group, built thousands of residential units over the past 55 years, with hundreds in the pipeline even today.

He and his second wife, Anne Towbes, have been honored by numerous performing arts groups for their generosity, and Towbes was noted for awarding millions to nonprofit groups.

On April 3, the bank announced he was stepping back from operations, the Business Times reported, with Janet Garufis — the bank’s president and CEO — to be proposed as CEO and board chair, and George Leis as president. Towbes died at age 87 today.