Thank You, Mr. Towbes

A 30-year-old Michael Towbes made it possible for my working-class immigrant parents from the Philippines to realize their American Dream of owning their own home, way back in 1960: a brand new, modest three-bedroom house in Lompoc. Throughout my entire life, my mother loved telling the story of how Mr. Towbes at that time was using our corner-lot future home as his base of business operations and thus it was not for sale, but she stubbornly insisted upon buying it and he very graciously relented to my struggling parents with their two infant children. I never met you, Mr. Towbes, but I want to say thank you very much for helping my parents realize their American Dream. May you rest in peace, and my sincerest condolences to your family.