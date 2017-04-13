Towbes, a Great Philanthropist

Michael Towbes will be remembered as one of Santa Barbara’s greatest philanthropists and one of its most important businessmen. I’ve long admired him from afar.

Careful, methodical, prescient in all matters of his businesses that include his development company and the Bank of Montecito, he was also a magnificent patron of the town. His giving extended to the most important civic, cultural, and educational institutions and to hundreds of local nonprofits. It was the depth and breadth of his giving that suggests that he deeply he understood what makes for a great community.

Michael Towbes was enriched by Santa Barbara, and in turn, he enriched the town!