Words on One Last Waking Dream, Lucidity 2017

My friend and I wandered, bewildered together, enfolded in the uncertain flow of the evening. We heard bits and pieces of Butterscotch’s set, as she sang a sultry cover of Prince’s queer anthem “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” We sat in the chairs of an artist named Diamond, under the dreamy blue light and hanging dream catchers of an oak tree. People, some dressed as unicorns and others as Vikings, mistook us for Diamond, and we wondered if perhaps they had dreamt us, or we them. We met a friendly gang called the Trigo Tribe, and followed their merry parade for a short while, and I ran into an old friend whom I hadn’t seen in years who once played a small but important role in another lifetime within my own. Such is the topsy-turvy wanderlusty land of Lucidity, where you can experience so much simultaneous rejoicing, and surprises, and secrets, and sadness, with bass-y music thumping all around you.

My friend and I left the festival grounds and sat by the river for a while, hypnotically lit in the night. We pondered what the meanings of festivals are. Some — most — are gigantic vehicles for commercialism. Some, and hopefully most, too, are cultural hubs to meet and form long life connections with like-minded souls. But you still run into the limits of coming together en masse, leaving our combined footprint on patches of earth. Our human gatherings have never been bigger nor more numerous, but even as we’re flourishing, we’re also just populating. We are aspiring to transcend our humanity, and in many ways we do; and yet in the end, we’re still kind of just gathering in tribes around fires and warm lights, beating drums, getting fucked up, having manlier little men threaten others and boast about the size of their big tent as people spin weapons around and the scantily clad dance. We want the light without addressing our shadow sides. So much shamanism is so-called, so much wannabe wisdom is the passing whim of a bong rip, and not all seekers are finders.

But c’est last vie, and I think overall I will remember the more loving and flourishing attributes I saw and moments I felt and the more admirable true colors that were shown. There are many wonderful Lucid dreamers under the sun, even if some are a bit dim or dark, and I’m glad I got to share it with them all. It was a mix of emotions, like all dreams. It was a trip.



By Richie DeMaria