No Russian Ban?

We’ve been having a lot of serious political fuss over the Russians these days — and rightly so. I think we should be focusing our attention on the dangerous number of Russian immigrants who are entering this country. If Donald Trump is really not a puppet of the Kremlin, then he should stop the Russian illegal immigrants from filing in here. Trump allegedly turns a blind eye to those undocumented Russian aliens who enter the United States. Likewise, the ones who do come here legally are also being ushered in swiftly under the new administration. Nobody has been talking about this, strangely.

In light of the dire geopolitical circumstances we find ourselves today, all of us, the Democrats especially, ought to be up in arms over the issue.

Russians have interfered with our elections by hacking, spying, and cozying up to Trump and his inside staff. Allowing more of them to enter inside the borders of the U.S.A. will undoubtedly lead to even worse espionage and collusion — on our own turf! — thus further compromising and eventually destroying our democratic electoral process. The solution is obvious.

Forget about the Muslim ban! Why is nobody talking about this Russian ban that needs to be enforced? We need to place the Russians at the top of the list of Trump’s executive order, which is failing because it is not humanitarian enough.

We are facing near-wartime events as we speak. We have to be fair in the world, but we have to be cautious. I think it would be fine to let the good Russian immigrants in — but not the conniving anti-American hacking ones who disguise themselves and sneak into our computers and our communities. Ideally, it would be great if we could put up some kind of iron wall or something to protect us. If we keep letting the enemy in, they’ll simply succeed at more election fraud in the future — or worse!

It’s unfortunate; most Russian immigrants are law-abiding dreamers who just came here to build better lives. But if we can’t even trust our own president about whether or not he’s a foreign spy, then shouldn’t we be more careful about all the Russians we let in? Talk about national security! It’s time we put our foot down.