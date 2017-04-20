White Ledge–Hurricane Deck Loop for the Weekend Warrior

Spring has certainly sprung in the San Rafael Wilderness. For the adventurous weekend warrior or the more leisurely multiday traveler, the classic loop from Manzana Narrows to White Ledge back down through Lost Valley is the perfect way to experience arguably some of the most beautiful terrain in all of California at its seasonal height. Clocking in at near-marathon length, it’s not exactly the easiest or shortest of all traverses, but if you can spare the time, you will be immensely rewarded. The hike begins at Nira Campground. The first seven miles are a well-trodden route along the scenic Manzana River Valley. You will certainly see other people here on a spring weekend, and if you’re lucky, you will also see many wilderness residents, like arroyo toads. Spring will bring flowers such as Western peony, Indian paintbrush, yerba santa, and elegant clarkia. From Manzana, the trail zigzags up and then back down to meet a narrowing portion of the creek. Manzana Narrows, the most spacious, prettiest, and usually most popular camp up to this point, features four sites aside a small but dramatic set of rocky waterfalls, plus a luxurious latrine sometimes occupied by, shall we say, impolite swarms of bees. By Richie DeMaria

Beyond here, the terrain changes noticeably, as the Narrows give way to scenic views of the crest of White Ledge plateau and the mountainous rise of the San Rafaels. Beyond the river, the sun intensifies, and the fragrance of wildflowers, too. A half mile from the campground, you come to a junction, where you have the option to head up to Big Cone Spruce or even further to McKinley Peak. Stay left and begin the switchbacks up almost 1,000 feet, underneath a sprawling curvature of sandstone.

White Ledge is an amazing place, easily one of the most beautiful in all of Los Padres. A mystical feeling surrounds this miraculous maze of white rocks, ghost pines, and meadows formed of Miocene sandstone millions and millions of years in the making. This is the eastern Hurricane Deck, where its sandstone skeleton is exposed in slanting, sloping, striated strips and shelves, surreal and even spooky. An abundance of wildlife, quite musical in the night, make this their home. It is a special, sacred place; leave it cleaner than you found it.

Richie DeMaria

There are two camps in White Ledge Canyon. The first, Happy Hunting Ground, at 10.7 miles from the trailhead, is a very nice little site near a small bend in the stream, with lovely shelves of rock as your backdrop. Continue downward to White Ledge Camp at 12 miles from the trailhead, a paradisiacal nook near a creekside whirlpool underneath dramatic rock formations. Either camp offers ample opportunities to explore the sandstone further or relax by the creek.

On your final day, you will hike back 13.2 miles to Nira Campground, with all but the final few miles nearly barren of shade. The hike begins at the Hurricane Deck Trail turnoff adjacent to White Ledge camp. The first 4.4 miles will likely be the least enjoyable of your journey: Expect chaparral to swat you in the face, slice you in the legs, and stab you in the thighs. Hurricane Deck is and will always be a challenge to traverse, and it is critical that you know how to navigate.

At the Vulture Spring turnoff, views open up to unparalleled vistas. There is no place quite like this stunning setting and no hike quite like descending through its many sandstone stripes. In spring, golden yarrow, owl’s clover, California prickly phlox, and tiny woolly sunflowers illuminate your path. With a decline of just under 1,000 feet, this portion of the trail is often hard on the knees, so be forewarned.

By Richie DeMaria