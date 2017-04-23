Santa Barbara Shaken by Small Earthquakes

The Montecito area was shaken by a brief earthquake at around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Residents state the ground moved in a south to north motion, with some hearing a loud, booming noise. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 3.6 magnitude earthquake near Santa Barbara occurred at 10:55 a.m. this morning. The minor temblor was about 2 miles south-southwest of Montecito, and centered roughly 8 miles down.

[UPDATE]

A second, smaller quake — 3.1 magnitude — shook practically the same area about an hour later. USGS data describes the second earth movement to be about 1.2 miles SSW of Montecito, and about 7 miles deep at 11:56 a.m.