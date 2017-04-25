Highway 101 Closes Early Wednesday Morning

Night owls driving toward Santa Barbara from the south early Wednesday morning will encounter a slight detour on the 101 at Carpinteria. From 1-4 a.m., enormous pile driving equipment will be moving at Casitas Pass Road, closing northbound Highway 101. Traffic will be routed up the Casitas Pass off-ramp and then back down its on-ramp about 1,500 feet away.

This is all part of the overpass widening project ongoing at Casitas Pass Road, and also Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, that will add car lanes, bike lanes, and center plantings. See details at Caltrans’ project website.

In roughly the same area, Caltrans will be removing trees on an emergency basis at Casitas Pass Road and the 192. The intersection of Foothill Road and State Route 150 will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday, April 28, to improve sight distances, a Caltrans press release stated.