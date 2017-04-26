Minor Fire Breaks Out at The Brewhouse

A fire broke out at The Brewhouse at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The main bar suffered the most damage, a manager said, and the kitchen located on the opposite side of the restaurant was not affected. Most of the damage is smoke damage. She said they should be able to reopen in a few weeks. She could not estimate the cost of repairs, but she thought they could do most of the work on their own. They still have to talk to their insurance company. Fire inspectors were on their way over.



