Impeachable

It seems to me that the most pressing issue now facing us is the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Like Bush and Obama before him, he has not taken nuclear bombs off high alert, so that there is still considerable danger of mistaken use. Much more threatening, he has used the gigantic Mother bomb on Afghanistan. Even though it wasn’t dropped on a city, since no one else has anything near such a bomb, his use of the Big One might be taken as a dare to use nukes.

Apparently he doesn’t understand that no one can win such a war; a single nuke in a large city can kill millions. All sides lose, an unspeakably huge disaster.