Santa Barbara’s First One Hundred Days of Donald Trump

One hundred days ago, on a cold January morning, I was wandering around the Washington Mall, waiting for Donald J. Trump to be inaugurated as president of the United States. Small clutches of people draped in plastic smocks and red caps milled about the wet, muddy grass. Few, in the mostly white crowd, restrained their adoration of Trump. Everyone seemed thrilled the temperature was in the high 40s. I was freezing in my borrowed black parka and green wool gloves. Everyone else seemed to be from everywhere but California. I did not recognize them. They probably didn’t recognize me. I thought I had just landed on Pluto. They looked like they had just arrived home. Most of the people in the crowd were men, some of whom acted as if I were privileged just to hear their thoughts. One guy from Texas spoke with such conviction I could barely get a word in. Progressives had attacked good Christian values, he said; they were taking his country in a direction he could not control. As I made my way around, I wondered how these enthusiastic people justified the fact Trump had, on the campaign trail, slighted everyone from our Mexican neighbors to war heroes such as Senator John McCain to a Gold Star family. Most agreed they had reservations about such remarks, but they complained the media has blown them out of proportion. Kelsey Brugger

Well, I was media, I suppose ​— ​sent to D.C. to report on both the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington. It’s a traditional trait for journalists to distance themselves from the events they cover, and in the four years I’ve worked as a reporter, I’ve learned to stand in the back of the room, always on the outside looking in. It’s not the usual social interaction, and one that has sometimes been a challenge for me since the recent presidential election.

June Gloom

When I began working at The Santa Barbara Independent, I was assigned to cover the crevices of Santa Barbara life, from immigration to sexual violence to criminal justice to school board meetings. At UCSB, I had studied the history of public policy. But I soon discovered it’s a lot more difficult to write about people who are alive and living in my own town ​— ​to be honest but not to have an anxiety attack the next time I run into them at the grocery store.

For those of us in our twenties, this is the first time we’ve experienced such an enormous political spectacle. Of course, we lived through the horrors of 9/11 and the Iraq War, but we were just kids. We didn’t experience the cultural earthquake those from the Vietnam generation did ​— ​at least until now. Perhaps the Trump phenomenon is our Vietnam. When Trump was declared the next United States president, on November 9, a fog seemed to descend over Santa Barbara, or at least its mostly liberal population. It was as if June Gloom started seven months early.

For the last 100 days, I’ve tried to make sense of that fog, talking politics with my friends and my parents and during the interviews I had while covering stories. Plenty of smart people are still trying to make sense of Trump’s ascension to power.

Perhaps the most knowledgeable person I spoke with was the renowned journalist Lou Cannon, who has covered national and state politics through many administrations, most notably for the Washington Post during Ronald Reagan’s administration. When I told him I was struggling to figure out something original to say about Trump’s first 100 days, he stopped me. That marker, he said, was an “artificial construct,” for any president, especially this one. “The first 50 days revealed how inexperienced he is and how much it is an amateur operation,” he said. “It didn’t take 100 days.”

Like Oil and Water

I grew up in a politically mixed family. My mom, a moderate liberal, was a high school guidance counselor. My dad is a conservative freelance artist. You don’t hear about many of those. He doesn’t fit into any pigeonhole. In his youth, he was a Vietnam War protester and a self-described JFK liberal. As he has gotten older, though, he has gotten more conservative.

As a kid most evenings, I talked about current events with my dad as we watched NBC news together. For a long time, I considered many of my dad’s beliefs gospel (not that I know much about the Gospel). But by the time I got to UCSB, my political point of view had changed. Our dinners together became battlegrounds ​— ​ideas polarized for the sake of debate. I became the Knee-Jerk Liberal, and he the Grumpy Conservative. My mom hated it. But deep down, I refused to accept my dad truly believed some of his points. I respected him so much.

For the past several months, however, I was afraid to ask him whom he voted for. When he confirmed it was Trump, I cringed. He said he found many of the things Trump said offensive but worried Hillary Clinton would “send the country down a leftward path it would never return from.” I really lost it when he used the phrase “progressive cultural hegemony.” Is he really worried political correctness would wipe out individualism and personal freedoms?

Kelsey Brugger