Teachers to Receive Two-Percent Raise

Teachers have settled bargaining with the Santa Barbara Unified School District and will receive a 2 percent raise, retroactive to January, and have agreed to not open salary negotiations for the 2017-18 school year. By contract, the raise will also go to classified staff and, by tradition, to management, as well. Between those three employee categories, every one percent raise roughly equates to $1 million in added expenditure the district books. Last year in March, the district gave 4 percent raises retroactive to July 1, 2015.