Dangerous Mindless Militarism

Don’t look now America but the new “sheriff” in town is riding the wrong end of his horse which might explain why he can’t find America’s Asian “Armada,” or get any of what he’s dimwittedly identified as meaningful legislation passed, or left innumerable government posts unfilled, or deserted the very hard-working folks who got him elected, or filled cabinet posts with, in some cases, lying ideologues, whose sole purpose seems to be blowing up their bailiwicks.

In short, Trump’s first three months in office have demonstrated a level of presidential ineptitude that’s unequaled.

While, on a certain level, his first hundred days have been mindlessly “Keystone Copish,” the potential for a “John Wayneish” tough guy disaster feels unsettlingly imminent.

And it’s not as if his supporters don’t have some experience with the negative repercussions of a “this is America’s world and any deviation from this party line will be met with America’s full military might” mindset. One need look no further than the conservative’s last presidential poster boy, George Bush light, and his underhanded mishandling of Iraq and the resultant bill that America will never stop repaying, in terms of lives lost and maimed, energy invested and resources squandered, as irrefutable evidence that thoughtful diplomacy, with rare exceptions, trumps bullish braying and mindless militarism as strategies for maintaining peace.

The stakes in America’s current political drama are high and this, contrary to what some of Trump’s most ardent and vocal supporters would have us believe, isn’t a soap opera or a cage match. Our new “sheriff” needs to read the manual on riding a horse and begin behaving like a thoughtful, compassionate, responsible “lawman” instead of a bullying, mindless, reckless, narcissistic dolt.

Other than that I don’t have an opinion.