S.B. Getting First Protected Bike Lane

Santa Barbara’s first protected bike lane will soon connect the Eastside to downtown, as part of the Bicycle Master Plan approved in 2016. With bendable posts separating riders from drivers, the new bike path aims to allow all riders ​— ​of varying age, ability, and experience level ​— ​to ride comfortably and safely, according to Eve Sanford, planning and policy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition. Construction will take place in late September. The one-mile continuous route will run westward along Cota Street from Milpas to Chapala streets, providing a return route for the bicycle lane that heads east along Haley and a safe route to school for Santa Barbara Junior High School students. Meanwhile, the City of Goleta is working to implement a protected bike lane along Calle Real.