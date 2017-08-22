Miki Garcia to Leave Museum of Contemporary Art

Miki Garcia, executive director and chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, has announced her resignation from those posts as of November 1, 2017. After nearly 13 years at MCASB, Garcia will leave to become the director of the Arizona State University Art Museum in Tempe. A strong leader who guided the Santa Barbara organization once known as the Contemporary Arts Forum through the accreditation process to becoming a museum of contemporary art, Garcia expressed her satisfaction at departing during a period when the institution is on what she termed “a planned, upward trajectory.” In addition to having achieved museum accreditation in this decade, MCASB has recently purchased property in the Funk Zone, where it plans to build a permanent home. Board President Jacquelyn Klein-Brown expressed her gratitude for Garcia’s vision and accomplishments, and stated that the board will conduct a search this fall for a suitable successor.