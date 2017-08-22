Santo Mezcal Spices Up Lower State

Lovers of Los Agaves who are yearning for a full-service experience complete with creative cocktails, expanded seafood specialties, and a sleek and modern environment need look no further than Santo Mezcal.

Carlos Luna, owner of Los Agaves, always wanted to open an haute cuisine Mexican restaurant, and with the growth of the lower State Street area gaining MOXI, the Hotel Californian, and more businesses to come, he jumped on the opportunity to join the transformation with this upscale endeavor.

“We saw Santo Mezcal as our opportunity to do something more modern while still honoring the traditional cuisine of our Oaxacan roots. We were able to test various menu items at Los Agaves to see which ones our customers really liked. The best of the best made it on the menu at Santo Mezcal,” Luna said.

Appetizers like their bright and beautiful ahi tuna ceviche with cucumber, jicama, cilantro, salsa machacada, corn, and sesame oil, and ceviche pulpo (octopus) complemented with red onions, cucumber, avocado, and cilantro are sure to awaken palates ready to take on bold new flavors. Meanwhile, Los Agaves’ complimentary fresh chips and inventive salsas are a welcome reminder of the restaurant’s roots.

“Our executive chef, Ricardo Garcia, has developed a slightly elevated, more contemporary menu, rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions that also celebrate local and seasonal ingredients, with a real focus on seafood,” Luna said. “It gives guests the chance to be adventurous and try new things like tacos de pulpo or huitlacoche, as well as enjoy favorites with a twist, like crab enchiladas.”