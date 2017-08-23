8/26-8/27: Swim-Bike-Run: Santa Barbara Triathlon

The granddaddy of all triathlons in the area is being run for the 36th time. Longtime director Joe Coito expects 1,400 participants. Hard-core athletes will tackle the long course on Saturday (1-mile swim, 34-mile bike, 10-mile run). The popular sprint races on Sunday include coed, women only, and parent-child. A limited number of last-minute entries will be available at the Cabrillo Bathhouse from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. Another way to participate is to sign up as a volunteer. Sat.: 7am; Sun: 7-8:30am. East Beach, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Entry fees: $125-$210. Volunteers call 682-1634 or visit santabarbaratriathlon.com.