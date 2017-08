Using a jab stick tipped with a paralytic dose of Telazol, wardens with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife on August 22 immobilized an adult California black bear at 8132 Puesta Del Sol, at Rincon Point. A department biologist believes the animal — described as lethargic and uncharacteristically non-skittish — had arrived at the point via Rincon Creek. The estimated 250-pound male had wandered the beach and nearby private property the previous afternoon. @Michael_Haber

“It was not at all aggressive,” said photographer Michael Haber, who lives nearby. “He just seemed lost and a bit emaciated. The wardens treated it incredibly; they were just first-class.”

On Sunday morning, wardens tranquilized the bear, then lowered it to the creek for paddleboard transport to the beach. It was hobbled and taken to a vet, who euthanized it after determining that its overall health was poor, according to a department spokesperson.