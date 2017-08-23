Los Padres Forest Watch Protects Carrizo

On Thursday, August 24, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will issue his recommendations for the Carrizo Plain National Monument per an order by President Trump to review the nation’s national monuments. In the preceding weeks, the Los Padres Forest Watch (LPFW) have issued their own resounding recommendation: leave Carrizo as-is.

With their Save the Carrizo Plain project, the LPFW has garnered support from across the state, with 21 former and current elected officials, three chambers of commerce, 115 business, 44 organizations, and over 3,000 residents of the Central Coast joining the cause, said LPFW public lands advocate Rebecca August. Earlier this year, Save the Carrizo Plain initiated a campaign of letters, postcards, and social media advocacy for Californians to voice their support for maintaining the Carrizo Plain National Monument, which was established in 2001.

Business owners and residents worry any rescinding of the monument could heavily impact the SLO and Santa Margarita economies, August said. A Headwaters Economics report of the Carrizo Plain Region found increases in jobs, (28%) population, (25%), personal income (55%), and per capita income (23%) levels.

As of press time, it is unclear what changes Zinke may recommend for the monument, if any, LPFW executive director Jeff Kuyper said. “He may recommend that its size be reduced, or its protections be weakened; I doubt he would recommend the complete elimination of the Carrizo, but that’s another option,” Kuyper said. Trump’s declaration is fraught with legal ambiguity, he continued. “This is uncharted territory, but legal scholars are pretty much all in agreement that the President does not have the authority to unilaterally make changes to National Monuments; that’s something only Congress can do.”

Though oil companies have attempted to extract resources in Carrizo, their attempts have been “unfruitful,” LPFW conservation director Bryant Baker said. The main energy resource revenue could come from large-scale solar energy fields, Kuyper said. Alternatively, commercial marijuana harvesting could develop in the region, particularly in the as-yet unprotected northern Carrizo Plain.

By Richie DeMaria