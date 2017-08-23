Students Gear Up for First Day of School

Tatiana Cruz

With classrooms reopening this week for the new school year, about 350 kindergarten through 12th grade students received brand-new backpacks loaded with supplies through an outreach event hosted on August 12 by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and its nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates. “We want to see residents do well in all aspects of their lives, including in the classroom,” said Rob Fredericks, the Housing Authority’s executive director. “The families of many of these children wouldn’t be able to afford these necessary supplies on their own.” The event, dubbed Tools for School, was made possible in part through a donation by Union Bank.