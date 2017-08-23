A few changes are in store for Santa Barbara city bus riders. The Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) just added an app that shows where the buses are and when they’ll get to their next stop. The all-electric shuttles are also being replaced this fall with 14 new ebuses from BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Los Angeles; the new shuttles allow app users to track shuttle service, which the old shuttles do not. Due to funding losses, however, the Downtown Shuttle line will begin service at 10 a.m., instead of 9 a.m. Also, Lines 1 and 2 will run every 15 minutes, instead of every 10 minutes, on weekday mornings. To better accommodate neighborhoods, MTD spokesperson Hillary Blackerby said, routes have changed slightly for Lines 23 and 25.