Among the Detainees at Adelanto

Adelanto Detention Center in San Bernardino County is one possible destination for Santa Barbara’s undocumented immigrants who find themselves in law enforcement’s crosshairs.

For Kharen Hernandez, the most devastating part of being at Adelanto Detention Center was the reading. When fellow detainees opened official letters from deportation officers, Hernandez was asked to translate. Sometimes she had to give them the news they would be deported immediately. “That was the worst part,” she said. Originally from Durango, Mexico, the 27-year-old came to Santa Barbara at age 4. After she was convicted of a DUI last December, she spent three weeks in County Jail. (She denied she was the driver.) She had two priors for petty theft. Custody staff let her out eight days early. The deputy told her, Hernandez recalled, “I’m going to be honest with you. The reason why you are being released is because ICE is here for you.” Twelve hours later, Hernandez found herself on the top bunk in Adelanto’s west wing, where roughly 120 women are housed in massive rooms. By Paul Wellman

The experience was about adapting. The food, she said, was disgusting. The water was horrible. She lost 30 pounds. She went through a two-week period where she didn’t feel like calling her family. “Bad idea,” she said. “They got scared I got deported.”

She also made friends from France, Russia, and Guatemala. She heard stories about people running to America. Some were the only one in their group to survive. “It was intense,” she said. “You just make the best out of it.”

Adelanto is just one possible destination for Santa Barbara’s undocumented residents who find themselves in law enforcement’s crosshairs. Interviews with several detainees and immigration attorneys indicate the severity of charges ranges from nonexistent to murder.

Paul Wellman

One man, who requested anonymity, was arrested by ICE (Immigration Control and Enforcement) agents when he was scheduled to appear at the Sheriff’s Office to turn in his electronic monitor. He had three DUIs.

Another man, a 42-year-old landscaper, had no criminal charges. Immigration officials picked him up after he spent the night in County Jail after his wife impulsively called the police one night amid a heated argument. In both cases, interviews with their wives revealed the men rarely talked about the conditions at Adelanto. “He doesn’t want me to worry,” one woman said.

The precise number of Santa Barbara County residents held at Adelanto was not made available by ICE. Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown, however, said ICE requested to hold 620 foreign-born inmates last year.

By Paul Wellman