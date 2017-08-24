City Hall Secures Restraining Order in Pini Enforcement Case

City Hall has escalated its ongoing legal campaign against landlord Dario Pini ​— ​accused of more than 3,000 building-code violations ​— ​by securing a temporary restraining order barring any of the 25 investors in the 11 Pini properties now under contention from selling or transferring their holdings. This action was initiated as part of a broader effort to get Judge Colleen Sterne to assign the 11 rental properties to a court-ordered receiver empowered to accept rents and incur debts needed to bring the apartments up to code. Pini agreed to the restraining order but intends to have his day in court on 9/15. That’s when he will ask Judge Sterne to dismiss the city’s enforcement action and demand for $8.1 million.