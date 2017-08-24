Original Loon Point ‘Dusk to Dawn’ Hours Reinstated

About 18 months ago, Reeve Woolpert, vice president of the Summerland Citizens Association, noticed that Santa Barbara County’s Parks Division had shrunk the hours of the parking lot at Loon Point from “dusk to dawn” to “8 a.m. to sunset,” a time change that limited access to the public beach trail. The California Coastal Commission was notified, and earlier this month, the county reinstalled the original signage, which reflects the 1986 easement that created the beach trail. The county must also retroactively secure a permit for the parking-lot gate, which was installed several years ago and has been opened and locked daily by private security.