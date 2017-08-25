Support SB54

Current immigration law in this country is bad law. That’s why both Presidents Bush and Obama pushed hard for real immigration reform. They knew, as did most Americans, that full enforcement of current law would be a social and economic tragedy and cause a disruption of almost unimaginable proportions.

Partisan politics and pandering to anti-immigrant and white nationalist voters defeated their best efforts. Now we have a President and administration without vision, compassion, or answers pursuing this folly to please these folks, Trump’s so-called “base.”

Sheriff Bill Brown is up for reelection in 2018, and he should think very carefully about whether his pandering to folks like that here in Santa Barbara County is going to work for him or get him tossed out of office.