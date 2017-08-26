Highway 101 to Close at Carpinteria at Night

Giant steel beams will be moved by highway crews across the ongoing 101 highway project in Carpinteria, closing the north and southbound roadways overnight on Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28. Highway traffic will be diverted around the area and through Carpinteria Avenue. The long beams are being laid to span Carpinteria Creek, the southernmost part of the project, and will be 10 feet higher than the current bridge, said Kirsten Ayers, project spokesperson. Also being lowered into place will be k-rail safety barriers alongside the roadway.

A partial highway closure of alternating lanes north and southbound starts at 9 p.m. Sunday night, with the full closure from midnight to 5 a.m. On Monday, the partial closure begins at 8 p.m., and the full closure takes place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work continues Tuesday through Thursday nights. Highway drivers will encounter alternating closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both sides of the highway with at least one lane open in each direction. Complete information can be found at sbroads.com.