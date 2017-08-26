Sedgwick Granted $1.4 Million

The 5,896-acre Sedgwick Reserve, located in the San Rafael Mountains outside Santa Ynez, will receive a $1.4 million grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) to build — in cooperation with UCSB — administrative and research space, a meeting hall, and an outdoor kitchen, plus repair roads and other infrastructure. The grant is a portion of about $25 million handed out by WCB to help restore and protect habitat and wildlife and enhance public access statewide. The funds come from voter-approved bond measures.