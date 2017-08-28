De la Vina Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved

The City of Santa Barbara’s Planning Commission approved the medical marijuana dispensary proposed for 2609 De la Vina Street. Applicant Ihab Ghannam has been renting the space tucked between Yellow Belly and Jedlicka’s Saddlery for two years. City hearing officer Suzanne Reardon reviewed the project three times, and she approved it in June. But neighbors appealed. They grumbled about the shop’s plan to have a security guard on-scene at all times, including to escort customers from the dispensary’s back parking lot to the front door. The Planning Commission’s approval can be appealed to the City Council by the end of the month.