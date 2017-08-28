Goleta Man Arrested After Machete Attack

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Goleta man for allegedly attacking a 51-year-old mobile-home-park resident with a machete during an argument. The victim’s fingers, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover, were “badly sliced” in the attack. Joseph Bianco, 35, was taken into custody Saturday at Goleta Beach. He was found to be in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him. Bianco was arrested without incident and booked in County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misappropriation of lost property. He is being held on $55,000 bail.