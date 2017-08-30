Wildling’s Bay Area Adventure

“Art takes nature as its model,” observed Greek philosopher Aristotle, circa 300 BCE. It’s a conclusion that holds true today and is followed literally by the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang. Currently on display, for example, is the charming exhibit Animals: A-Z, which runs through October 9. And while the Wildling blends a wonderful combination of artistry and education within its walls, the folks in charge also like to venture out-of-doors in search of “art, culture, and beauty,” as the museum’s upcoming trip, Art, Literature, and Science in San Francisco, proves.

Courtesy Photo

Cosponsored by Solvang Parks & Rec, Buellton Parks & Rec, and the Elverhøj Museum, the three-day, two-night excursion includes a stop at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas, where many first editions of the Nobel Prize–winning author’s books are housed, before heading to San Francisco, where travelers will visit the Walt Disney Family Museum to see the work of animator Eyvind Earle (best known for his work on 1959’s Sleeping Beauty), and the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park, which includes an aquarium, a natural history museum, and a planetarium, among other displays.

To sign up for Art, Literature, and Science in San Francisco, which takes place Sunday-Tuesday, September 17-19, call (805) 688-1082 or visit wildlingmuseum.org.