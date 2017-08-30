Polo Championship is Golden for Farmers & Merchants

Lucas Criado’s golden goal in the second overtime period lifted Farmers & Merchants Bank to an 11-10 victory over Klentner Ranch on Sunday in the championship game of the Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open.

It was the first triumph in the premier West Coast polo tournament for Long Beach’s Danny Walker, the 63-year-old playing sponsor of Farmers & Merchants. Also on the winning team were Felipe Vercellino and 17-year-old Nico Escobar. Criado was named the Skene MVP of the summer’s high-goal tournaments at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The Best Playing Pony award in the championship game was given to Disney, ridden by Jesse Bray of Klentner Ranch.

The National Youth Polo Championships will take place at the polo club this weekend. The title match is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, September. 3.