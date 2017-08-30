Roger Waters’s ‘Is This the Life We Really Want?’

Steeped in Pink Floyd’s legacy, lyrical references, and layers of sound, Is This the Life We Really Want? is an intense philosophical musing on the current sorry state of our world. On “Broken Bones,” Waters laments: “When World War II was over / Though the slate was never wiped clean / We could have picked over them broken bones / We could have been free / But we chose to adhere to abundance / We chose the American Dream /And oh Mistress Liberty / How we abandoned thee.” Waters refuses to drink the corporatist Kool-Aid and rails passionately against all of the inequities perpetrated against humanity by present-day plutocrats, fascists, and warmongers, who — tragically — continue to steer us ever closer to the precipice. Still, Waters runs deep.