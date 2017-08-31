21st Century Tango

I bring the discussion back to the specific example of the four dancers surrounding and moving alongside the tango couple, taking turns catching and releasing them as they fall. Weare explains that this is not necessarily intended to amplify the familiar abrupt pivots of tango, but rather as a way of drawing the ensemble into the tension of the tango partnership. “The dancers are echoing what’s happening internally with the couple,” she says, but compared to the tango dancers, “their movements are more like those of everyday life because, among other things, they have to be ready to accept the weight of the dancers when they fall.” The trick for the external dancers is to keep watching and listening, to tune in to the inner tensions of the tango couple. “In the center they still have that sensitivity to one another that creates the tango,” says Weare, but the group following them is now activated in response; they have to pay close attention to that core partnership in order to perform their roles.

Moreno picks it up from another angle, saying, “Look, tango can be a cliché with the sudden changes of direction, and when the couple comes charging at you with the rose in the teeth. That’s what most people remember, but it’s really from the movies, not the milonga.” He asserts that those abrupt changes of direction are misperceived when they are understood as a total surprise. According to Moreno, “that’s not what’s happening on the inside. On the outside, maybe you have something that suddenly looks very different, but inside the dancing couple, there’s tension, and there is complete continuity. It’s like a cat’s cradle,” he says, comparing the dance to a simple game played with a looped piece of string. “You pull it in one direction and you get one shape, and then you pull it another way and you get something different, but it’s still the same tension that is creating that new image.” All of the figures in tango exist through the maintenance of this inner tension.

For Weare, the image of the falling dancer, the drama of catch and return that’s played out over and over again, has an almost limitless field of application. In response to my suggestion that it resembles the tragic pietà of religious iconography, she immediately shoots back that it could also be a statue that’s toppling. The reference to current public events at once braces and relaxes us, and the conversation turns again, this time to the little discoveries, what Weare refers to as the “sweet spots” when the dancers find something special in the material that they feel comes from within and thus belongs to them. Remembering a series of quick small steps that Zeugtrager added to a sequence using chairs as props, Weare sighs with pleasure. “She owns that,” she says. “It’s hers. You could see on her face how special it felt.”

To see for yourself, head to the Lobero on Friday, September 1, or Saturday, September 2, for what is sure to be an extraordinary night of dance, and, depending on what you bring to it, much more.